What is Aaron Eckhart’s? Abigail Breslin Accused Actor of ‘Aggresive Behavior’ Amid Ongoing Lawsuit

Although these accusations were kept private for a while, they have recently surfaced during a continuing legal battle. In a newly unveiled lawsuit, Abigail Breslin has asserted that Aaron Eckhart's behavior on the set of the upcoming thriller 'Classified' was so aggressive that it left her feeling apprehensive about being alone with him. As reported by Rolling Stone, Breslin has leveled accusations of "aggressive and unprofessional conduct" against Eckhart during the filming of their upcoming espionage thriller, 'Classified.' These claims were of such gravity that she allegedly felt unsafe when alone with her fellow actor.

The allegations have sent shockwaves through the film’s production. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eckhart’s estimated net worth stands at a substantial $12 million, solidifying his stature in the industry. These accusations have the potential to not only damage his professional image but also affect the financial aspects of the film’s production. These explosive allegations have become public knowledge as they are now a component of a breach of contract lawsuit against Breslin. This legal action has been initiated by the film’s production companies, Dream Team Studios and WM Holdings, who assert that Breslin’s claims have inflicted a staggering $80,000 in damages on the project.

The lawsuit, submitted in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, asserts, “The entire production nearly came to a standstill when Breslin informed the production team about Eckhart’s aggressive, disrespectful, and unprofessional behavior, which she maintained put her in peril at various times.” The legal document also highlights the extensive measures taken to guarantee Breslin’s safety and cooperation, stating, “Breslin refused to participate in multiple scenes with Eckhart without certain costly accommodations, which had to be arranged by the production to meet Breslin’s demands, or she threatened not to fulfill her contractual obligations.” Additionally, the plaintiffs contend that an investigation conducted by an on-set producer found “no substantiating evidence for Breslin’s exaggerated, frantic, and unfounded claims against Eckhart.” They argue that Breslin’s actions have placed the film’s financial stability, distribution agreements, and eligibility for tax credits in Malta in jeopardy.

This legal dispute carries significant ramifications for the film’s production, extending to the film’s distribution partners. The lawsuit discloses that the absence of scenes involving both Breslin and Eckhart has caused delivery complications, leading the plaintiffs to pursue $80,000 in actual damages, along with punitive damages. In response to these allegations, a spokesperson for Breslin informed Rolling Stone that the actress “has no knowledge of any legal action taken against her and has not received any official legal notice.” The spokesperson further conveyed that Breslin “strongly refutes all the claimed accusations and firmly stands by her statement, which she had privately shared with SAG.” As the legal battle continues to develop, the future of ‘Classified’ remains uncertain. This espionage thriller, featuring not only Breslin and Eckhart but also Tim Roth, offers an intriguing storyline revolving around a CIA assassin (Eckhart) who unravels unsettling secrets involving his estranged daughter (Breslin).