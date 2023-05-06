What is Indian-origin UK PM Rishi Sunak’s ‘Special’ Role at King Charles’ Coronation

We are sharing with you the announcement of Buckingham Palace about the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023. The special moments for the United Kingdom have come now. The news is gaining attention from all over the world as this coronation ceremony will be witnessed by the people for the first time in their lifetime after Queen Elizabeth’s ceremony, London and Windsor will be preparing for parades, crowds and street parties to mark the first coronation in 70 years. The news which is quite fascinating is that Indian-origin UK PM Rishi Sunak is going to play a ‘special’ role at King Charles’ coronation. Read out the whole article to know about UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s role and all ceremonial preparations for the event. Be with us.

A huge coronation ceremony will be held at Westminister Abbey on 6th May. It has been also reported that in addition to the coronation ceremony, many public ceremonies and celebrations will be ongoing in the overseas territories like Australia, New Zealand etc. It’s going to be a big event in UK history as the crowds are expected along the Mall, Whitehall and Parliament Square. The viewing areas will be open from 06:00 on Saturday. Now we are going to tell our viewers about UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s job during the fabulous event.

What is Indian-origin UK PM Rishi Sunak’s

It is in the news that the UK PM will read from the biblical book of Colossians at the Coronation of King Charles III on May 6. As this is a British tradition that British Prime Ministers have to give readings biblical book of Colossians on State occasions and PM Rishi Sunak is of Indian Origin and follows the Hindu Religion, this will showcase a multi-faith theme in the Christian ceremony. Also, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty will be at the head of a procession of flag-bearers as per tradition. It is expected that his role will resonate with the multi-faith theme of the Christian ceremony.

The processions at the legendary ceremony will be involving gilded horse-drawn carriages and thousands of military personnel. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshta Murthy will be leading the procession with the British flag in their hands. As the ceremony will include different faith leaders and representatives of different religions, it is going to showcase diversity and inclusion and be a global event. The ceremony will mark the formal crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla.