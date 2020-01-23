What is the Diversity (DV) Lottery Program

Whether it is based on fact or myth, America is considered to be the land of opportunity and every day many people flock to her shores with the hopes of becoming citizens. Some people come to the states on work visas, others arrive fleeing oppressive governments and still, others come to marry their American sweetheart. If you do not fall into any of these categories, you may be wondering how you can become an American citizen. There is a lottery program, where you can apply for citizenship if your number comes up.



History of the program

Each year the lottery program makes 50,000 visas available to foreigners wanting to live in the United States under permanent residents’ status. Qualifying persons who are selected in the lottery will be awarded a United States Permanent Resident card or “green card.” In order to enter the lottery, one must be from a country that has had fewer immigrants over the past five years than other countries.

Up until 1986, most visas were granted because of marriage or employment opportunities. The mid-eighties brought several new immigration opportunities to foreigners. One program gave preference to people from countries that had experienced unfair treatment by past immigration policies such as Ireland. There was even a brief opportunity for foreigners to come to the states on a first come first serve basis.

The Immigration Act of 1990

President George H.W. Bush passed this law which was initially introduced and written by Senator Ted Kenedy. The law established five categories of employment visas and increased the number of people allowed into the United States every year. It also established the DV lottery program. It originally offered 55,000 visas, but that number was reduced to just 50,000 from the years 1999 to 2000. The decrease was due to the fact that 5000 visas a year were diverted to comply with the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act.

Requirements

In order to apply for this visa, an applicant must be from a qualifying country. They must also be in good health and have no criminal record. They must possess a high school diploma and have job experience in a profession that requires at least two years of training.

Controversy

Politicians have been trying to get rid of this diversity program for a while. Opponents believe that the lottery system perpetuates fraud. There have been several cases of fake letters sent to people requesting money to enter prospective immigrants into the lottery. Applicants should know that there is no cost to apply for the lottery and there is a website on which one can get the application process started. There is also a concern that the lottery system may allow unsavory characters into the country.

Working with an Attorney

If you are interested in becoming a permanent resident of America, it is always a good idea to hire an attorney for immigration help. An attorney will be able to guide you through the lengthy process of paperwork and interviews. They will also be able to negotiate with immigration officials on your behalf. Although becoming a resident is a long and taxing experience, the right attorney can help you achieve your American dream.

