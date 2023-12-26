What is the Knockout Challenge on TikTok? TikTok Knockout Challenge Meaning Explained!

As you all know every day some new trends keep coming on social media, due to which a knockout challenge is becoming increasingly viral on social media platforms like TikTok. Yes, you heard it right. The knockout challenge has captured all the users and every social media user is following this knockout challenge. Do you also want to know what the knockout challenge is and why this knockout challenge is going viral, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

All of you social media users must be aware that TikTok is a Chinese app on which people create and upload their videos and become famous overnight. TikTok app was first launched in China in September 2016. After which in 2018, TikTok was introduced to people all over the world. This app has been developed in a very good way with the help of which users can make their video even better by fitting any kind of song and filters on their video. Now many people have joined the Tiktok app and also use this app for their entertainment.

What is the Knockout Challenge on TikTok?

It is not a new thing that any kind of challenge on TikTok is going viral. You all get to see new challenges on this app every day, be it beauty, health, magic tricks, games, and many others. With this, Knockout Challenge has once again appeared on TikTok. This Knockout Challenge has also forced TikTok users to follow this challenge. Knockout Challenge has been created this time from the United States. In this challenge, an unknown victim tries to render him unconscious with a single punch. Ever since this trend started on TikTok, many people have started following this trend.

Apart from many people following this challenge, many other people have also been seen opposing this challenge because in this challenge the person facing the primary risk will have to pay the loss like cerebral hypoxia. Many people like to do this challenge as per their wish and wish. This challenge looks very satisfying but it is equally dangerous.