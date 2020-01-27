Driving Safely on Indian Roads: What to Do After A Car Accident

A government report revealed that in 2018 alone, road accidents in India claimed over 1.5 lakh lives, according to The Economic Times . While there are traffic rules implemented to ensure road safety, most commuters don’t follow them. They are either unaware of some of the rules or have a lot of misconception of the traffic rules.

For these reasons, the government passed the Motor Vehicles Amendments Bill 2019 , which aims at converting Indian roads with strict safety measures to reduce road accidents. Nonetheless, drivers are required to prepare for road mishaps, and follow the right procedures should an accident occur due to someone else’s fault.

Stop and Ensure Road Safety

No matter how slight an accident may be, do not leave the scene. Stop your vehicle, check for injuries, and call for medical help if the injuries are severe. If the crash is minor, move the cars and the passengers on the side of the road. That way you can stay away from traffic. But if the vehicles cannot be driven, or severe injuries have occurred, it is best to remain inside the cars with seatbelts fastened until medical assistance arrives. Make sure to turn on the hazard lights, and if possible, place warning triangles, cones, or flares to warn other drivers of an accident.

Call the Police

When involved in a crash, you must inform the police and record a statement. This is especially important if the injuries are severe or the damages exceed a specific limit. Request for an account in writing, and take note of the police officer’s name, badge number, report number, and contact. Filing a police report is essential , as it will help speed up your insurance claim if the accident is not your fault.

Contact a Personal Injury Attorney

Though you may not require calling a car accident lawyer at the accident scene, you must call them after recording a police statement and filing an insurance claim. According to Attorney Shane M. Farnsworth , you are entitled to compensation for your injuries, medical bills, lost wages, and personal loss, even if the accident is minor. Hiring a personal injury attorney is advisable because they offer expert advice on how to collect relevant evidence, negotiate with insurance companies, file claims, and represent you in court if you are not provided with a settlement.

Collect Relevant Evidence

Make use of your cell phone to capture images of the vehicles, including your injuries. It is also important that you note the car details before moving the cars away from the scene. Besides collecting evidence at the accident scene , exchange essential information with the other driver. The most important information you should share includes all parties’ full names, insurance policy number, and the insurance company contact details. However, do not disclose your vehicle’s registration number or home address.

With the rate at which road accidents occur, even the most careful drivers can suddenly become victims of a car crash. When the inevitable happens, it is wise to follow road safety measures. That way, you can help keep the roads safe and get through the aftermath of the incident.