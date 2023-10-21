What Was Adelaide Hall Cause Of Death? Minnie Adelaide Dixon Hall Passed Away

At the age of 98, Minnie Adelaide Dixon Hall passed away peacefully at home on Sunday evening. Adelaide was the loving daughter of Albert and Minnie Dixon. She was the loving wife of James T. Hall Sr. Adelaide is survived by her sister Anna Perkins, and by her sons Albert V. Hall, and Darryl D. Hall. Keep reading to know more details. So read the entire article.

Even though it’s been 30 years since she passed away, Adelaide Hall is still remembered today. Here’s what you need to know about her life and death. Adelaide Hall was born on August 26th, 1930 in New York. She moved to London in the late 1930s, where she opened a club in Mayfair. She opened for Bert Hicks, a Trinidadian. Adelaide performed at the club and went on to sing on BBC radio, helping the troops and the British public to get through the tough times of World War II. In 1940, Adelaide went on tour, and it was during this tour that she ended up performing in South London. She and her pianist Gerry Moore were on the bill just before the London Blitz officially began on September 7th, 1940. During her act on Monday night, August 26th, 1940, the siren began to sound, but most people in the audience stayed seated.

What Was Adelaide Hall Cause Of Death?