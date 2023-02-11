What Was Alexis Santiago Cause of Death? Young Dancer Alexis Santiago Died In Car Accident

Hundreds of tributes are circulating on social media after a young boy lost his life in an accident. Yes, a young dancer known as Alexis Santiago sadly passed away at the age of 19. According to the sources, the talented young dancer lost her life in a car accident. Since the news of her death was confirmed on social media, Alexis’ fans and loved ones are paying tribute to her and giving deep condolences to her family members who are going through a difficult time. It is hard to bear that the young talented dancer has gone from this world leaving her family shattered.

Several are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to her. One of the posts shared by Kristina Poltrock Yang reads,” If anyone can manage to donate to Alexis Santiago. She was one of a kind. She was the sweetest, kindest person. We first met her when Katherine was in the 5th grade and we landed on Dance Unlimited steps. She was the most welcoming person and always had a hand to hold out to welcome you”. Her death shocked the entire community where she was known for her dancing and talent.

Who Was Alexis Santiago?

Let us tell you that Alexis Santiago was a young 19-year-old female dancer and was also a loving student of the University of South Florida. She was described as an absolute light in everyone’s life and joyfully filled them. She was praised by many for her magnetic personality from which she attracted her followers and was recognized for touching my heart during her tenure in the dance.

Along with this, Alexis served as an assistant again for the dance conference Artistic Dance Exchange. She loved to be a part of the dance community and also appeared in lots of competitions.

Since the news of her passing was confirmed, many are searching for the cause of her death. According to the updates, Alexis met a car accident that caused her many injuries and due to this, she lost her life. The incident took place on February 8, 2023. The family members of Alexis Santiago are sad about the loss of their beloved daughter. They stated on social media that she will be always missed. Still, the family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary arrangements yet as they are trying to overcome from this pain. We will update you through this article. Keep in touch with us.