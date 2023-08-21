What Was Angie Oeh Cause of Death? Afrikaans Mumble Rapper Angie Oeh Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of saddened and shocking news with you that Angelique Eurika Greeff has passed away recently. She was a very famous and talented Afrikaans rapper who is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath at the a at the age of 24 on Saturday. It is harrowing news for the music community as they lost their beloved person and currently, they are mourning her death. Since her demise news came on the internet many people are curious to know about Afrikaans rapper and what happened to her. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Angelique Eurika Greeff was a very talented and well-known Afrikaans rapper who was better known as Angie Oeh. She burst onto the Afrikaans rap stage in 2019 with her amazing vocal style and introspective lyrics. Her rise to fame was meteoric, with hits including Sex in Afrikaans and Dis Jou Wyfie. She served with the likes of Van Pletzen, Loufi, Jack Parow and Biggy and producer, DJ Kay Faith. She was a very talented lady who did great work in her career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

What Was Angie Oeh Cause of Death?

Afrikaans rapper Angie Oeh is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath on Saturday, 18 August 2023 when she was 24 years old. Her unexpected death has been confirmed by Angie’s manager and friend Wynand Myburgh. Since her demise news has come on the internet many people have been shocked and are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the resort, she passed away after a battle with lung cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the rapper was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She lost her life at Life Wilgers Hospital in Pretoria due to cancer. Angie Oeh was an amazing lady who did great work in her career and achieved huge success. It is harrowing news for her family as they lost their beloved person and she will be always missed by her family, friends and well-wishers. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying tribute to her on social media platforms.