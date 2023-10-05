What Was Bob Wagner Cause of Death? Former UH Football Coach Bob Wagner Passed Away

We are going to share the details of Bob Wagner’s passing news whose death news is making headlines on the internet sites. He was a renowned football coach at the University of Hawaii and his death news is heartbreaking news for his family members. His death left a legacy of success and fond memories among his supporters and players behind his passing. He was a successful football coach and the whole community is mourning his loss. Various questions are arising in people’s minds like who was Bob Wagner, what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and more about his death. Let’s continue this article to know more.

His death news was announced and shared via a statement shared by his family. In this statement, it is shared that he was suffering from an illness for a long time. He died on Wednesday 4 October 2023 and he was 76 years old at the time of his passing. The Hawaii Football coach also shared his death news through the medium of a post on social media. He died after a long battle with an illness and he had been dealing with health problems. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

Who Was Bob Wagner?

He was born on 16 May 1947 in Newark, Ohio, United States, and became a successful football player and coach at the University of Hawaii. He was the head football coach at the University of Hawaii from 1988 to 1995 and led the Rainbow Warriors to their first top-20 ranking in 1992 in Newark, Ohio, United States. His death left a void and a great impact on the lives of those who know him through his coaching career. He was a great coach who had a record of 58 wins and 49 losses during nine seasons as the head coach of the University of Hawaii football team.

He played as an offensive tackle football player during his college years at Wittenberg and had a remarkable coaching career with the Rainbow Warriors. Social media is flooded with tributes and may have expressed thier sorrows for his passing. He received an award such as the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) title in 1992. Then, he played the role of coaching at various other universities and served as the athletic director for Kamehameha Schools-Hawaii. The cause of his death is still unknown and there is not a lot of information has been shared yet. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.