What Was Brian Kasibante Cause of Death? KBS Journalist Dies After Taking Herbicide

It is very hard to announce that Kasibante Brian has passed away recently. He was a very famous Journalist for KBS FM. He is no longer among his close ones and his close ones are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about Kasibante Brian and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Kasibante Brian was a very talented journalist who was a member of the KBSFM Ekiweko news teams. He was a native of Rakai. As per the report, the journalist committed suicide by poisoning. A freelance journalist allegedly ingested toxin on Tuesday and wrote a note clarifying his intentions to die and how he wants to be buried. The victim, who is now being treated at Rakai General Hospital, is stated to have taken roughly 30 ml of paraquat, which has totally disrupted his bodily system. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Was Brian Kasibante Cause of Death?

The events surrounding the alleged suicide of a reporter working for Kooki Broadcasting Services are being looked into by police in Rakai District. Brain Kasibante was 26 years old and he wrote a suicide note on Tuesday alerting his friends and family about his decision. At Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, where he was taken on Tuesday night for treatment but he was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, a journalist coworker Mr Nicholas Kakeeto said that Kasibante often argued with his two wifeys. which he feels may have donated to his decision to commit suicide. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Brian Kasibante took his own life by poison and he wrote a suicide note, it was his own decision to end his life. He asked the police not to arrest anyone."I am ending my life without anyone killing me. Please do not detain anyone, he also wrote I have left one kid in the world and he called Wiiki. My brothers, please take care of my child. Since Brian Kasibante's passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened by his sudden death. May his soul rest in peace.