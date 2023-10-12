What Was Casie Riney Cause of Death? Capstone Behavioral Healthcare Employee Dies

How did Casie Riney die? What was her cause of death? In her own residence, Casie Riney, a 43-year-old resident of Newton, tragically departed on Monday, October 9, 2023, leaving behind her sorrowful husband and two children. In the forthcoming article, we will explore additional information about Casie’s life, her identity, and the events leading to her premature passing.





Casie, born to Melvin “Buck” and Sandra (Reid) Curfman on March 18, 1980, in Keokuk, was raised in northeast Missouri and graduated from Clark County High School in 1998. She furthered her education at Truman State, where she attained a Bachelor of Science degree in health science. Later, Casie married Matthew Riney. They made their home in Des Moines while Casie pursued her Master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies from DMU. Subsequently, they relocated to Newton, where they began building their own family. Casie and Matthew are blessed with two children, Alexandra and Jackson.

What Was Casie Riney Cause of Death?

Casie committed her career to serving as a physician assistant at Capstone Behavioral Health in Newton, where she dedicated numerous years of service. Additionally, she played an active role within Sacred Heart Catholic Church, fulfilling duties as an extraordinary minister, actively participating in the Church Family Life Commission, and serving as a pastoral counselor, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to both her community and faith. The Sacred Heart Catholic Church community is profoundly affected by the departure of Casie Marie Riney, a 43-year-old who peacefully passed away in her residence on Monday. The precise cause of her passing has not been disclosed by her family in the public domain as of now. In a Facebook post, Mindi Bernadette Davis conveyed her sentiments, stating:



There are no words sufficient to convey the depth of what she meant to me. Over 40 years ago, the grace of God introduced you into my life. I feel incredibly fortunate to have had a dearest friend like you, Casie Riney. You were, and forever will be, the supreme champion in life’s battles. — Mindi Bernadette Davis. This sincere message exemplifies the significant influence Casie had on those who were acquainted with her and the lasting legacy she leaves within the community. A special ceremony to commemorate and pay tribute to Casie Riney will occur at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 16, 2023, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newton.

For those wishing to offer their support to Casie’s family, they will be available for meetings and greetings from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. Instead of sending floral arrangements, you have the option to make donations to either the Blue Lips Foundation for Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness or the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Your contributions can be left at the church on the day of the ceremony or at the funeral home.