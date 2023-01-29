What Was Clare Drakeford Cause of Death? Wife of Wales’ FM Mark Drakeford Passed Away

It is saddened to announce that Wale’s first Minister Mark Drakeford’s beloved wife, Clare Drakeford sadly passed away suddenly at the age of 66. According to the sources, the news of Clare’s passing was confirmed by the Welsh government on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Since the news of her death was confirmed, many politicians and popular popularities paid tribute to her and gave deep condolences to the family who is going through a difficult time. It is hard to believe that she is no more among us. Let’s see what happened to her and what was the cause of her sudden death.

The Welsh Government spokesperson said,” It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the first minister. The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected”. Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak tweeted,” I know how committed Mark and Clare were to each other. I can’t imagine the pain Mark and his family will now be feeling. My heartfelt condolence goes out to them”. He said that he was “incredibly sad” to hear about Clare Drakeford’s passing.

How Did Clare Drakeford Die?

According to the sources, the news of Clare’s death was confirmed by Welsh Government. The tweet was shared by the government but it didn’t confirm the passing of Mark’s wife. The cause of Clare Drakeford’s death has not been revealed yet but our sources are trying to collect more details. Drakeford’s family is going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family members. As per the reports, Clare Drakeford took her last breath on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Since the news of her death was confirmed, many tributes and condolences are pouring on social media. Let us tell you that Clare Drakeford had been wed to the Welsh Labour Leader since 1977. Mark and Clare had three kids. Through the Corona pandemic, Mrs. Drakeford was compelled to follow medical advice in order to protect herself from the virus, which kept her confined to the couple’s Cardiff home.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies tweeted,” My thoughts and prayers are with Mark Drakeford and his family at this exceptionally difficult time. On the occasions I met Clare, she was always a lovely lady and was very warm and kind. I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear of her passing”. She will be always remembered by her family and friends.