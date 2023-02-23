What Was Daniel Lamothe Cause Of Death? Volunteer Firefighter Trainee Dies During Exercise

The County Of Santa Cruz and Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County is mourning the passing of their Fire Department volunteer recruit who sadly passed away at the age of 38. Yes, the firefighter has been identified as Daniel Lamothe who is no more between us. It is hard to believe that he has gone from this world leaving his family and colleague devastated. According to the sources, Daniel Lamothe died during a joint firefighter academy training session and the incident took place at Ben Lomond Training Center. Keep reading to get more details here.

Unfortunately, the Santa Cruz firefighter lost his life during the training session. Central Fire District took to its Facebook page and release a statement that reads,” Sending our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of Santa Cruz County Fire Dept. volunteer recruit, Daniel Lamothe”. Along with this, Daniel took his last breath on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his loved ones and colleagues are paying tribute to him and offered deep sorrow to his family members who are going through a difficult time. It is not easy for his family to bear this pain.

What Was Daniel Lamothe Cause Of Death?

According to the sources, Daniel Lamothe died during the training session at the Ben Lomond Training Center. The statement confirmed that Daniel became medically distressed during a joint firefighter academy training session. Then, he received immediate medical attention from trained medical personnel on scene, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The page continued,” Our thoughts are with the Lamothe family, and all the members that were on-site during this sudden and tragic loss”. His sudden demise left shockwaves between his known ones.

Daniel was the person whose motive was to serve his community, and he found his calling in becoming a firefighter and want to help people who in need. He was admired by several because of his dedication to public service. Being a firefighter, he was the founder of the band Stellar Corpses. The country and band confirmed that Daniel played a notable role in its formation. He served as a former bassist and co-founder under the nickname “Mothman”. He will be always remembered by his family and friends. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.