What Was Dave Hollis Cause Of Death? Former Disney Distribution Exec, Passed Away at 47

It is brief greatness to share with our readers that Dave Hollis sadly passed away at the age of 47. It is hard to believe that the young talented personality has gone from this world leaving his colleagues and family devastated. He was the former president of worldwide distribution at Disney’s movie studio and a motivational author. Dave’s sudden passing has left everyone in shockwaves who knew him personally. A rep for Holli’s family said that Dave took his last breath on Saturday night, February 11, 2023, at his home outside Austin and died peacefully in his sleep.

Since the news of his death was confirmed on social media, hundreds of tributes and condolences can be seen who are praying for his family and close ones. As the entire family is going through a difficult time. During his career in the industry, he gained huge respect and love from his colleague and supporters. A post by Brendon Burchard also confirmed that Dave Hollis is no more between us.

What Was Dave Hollis Cause Of Death?

The post reads,” I have devastating news. Dave Hollis passed away this weekend. A statement was posted online by his parents: Dave Hollis, former President of Worldwide Distribution at Disney, passed away peacefully at his home outside Austin, TX on Saturday night. Though the exact cause of death has yet to be determined, his family confirms he had been hospitalized recently for some heart issues. He was 47.”

Now, many are trying to know what was the reason behind his unfortunate passing and how did he die. According to the posts and statement, Dave Hollis died from heart-related issues. During the tenure of Dave, Disney experienced unprecedented box office growth and later in 2016, the company became the first studio to gross the $7 billion mark in global ticket sales.

Along with this, Dave also surprised many in 2018 after making an announcement that he was leaving Disney to relocate his family to Texas to run his then-wife Rachel Hollis’ company which is named Home Of Podcasts, conferences, and TV shows. Let us tell you that Dave’s wife Rachel Hollis is an author, motivational speaker, and social media personality. With this, he also revealed in 2020 of his self-help book, Get Out Of Your Own Way, and in the following years, he wrote another self-help book, Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For. David Hollis will always remain in our hearts.