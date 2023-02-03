What Was David Jurney Death Reason? Former Oklahoma Christian University Professor

It is saddened to announce that the former OC Professor, David Jurney sadly passed away. Yes, David was a well-known former OC Professor who was known for his dedication and hard work for the community. Earlier this week, the news of his passing started to suffer on social media and after which, many individuals including his known ones paid tributes to him and gave condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time. It is hard to believe that David has gone from this world leaving everyone devastated. Keep reading to get more details.

Unfortunately, David’s passing was confirmed on Wednesday after which, tributes and condolences were poured on social media handles like Facebook and Twitter. Now, everyone is trying to know what was the reason behind David’s sudden passing. Was he suffering from any disease or was it unexpected for everyone? The Oklahoma Christian University wrote,” It is with deep sadness that we share the news of David Jurney’s passing. Journey was a respected and beloved OC professor who taught a variety of mass communication courses, including Media Production, Broadcasting Workshops, Advances Creative Production, Television Field Production, Audio for Media, and Photography Principles and Practices”.

What Was David Jurney Death Reason

Th post continued,” David was also a loving husband to Pam, and a devoted father to his daughters, Tulle and Talla. Our hearts go out to his family, including his parents Dr. Larry and Nancy Jurney, and his sister Dr. Susan Jurney, as they grieve his loss”.

David’s sudden passing has left everyone in deep shockwaves and his death left everyone confused and they are trying to know what was the reason behind all this. According to the sources, the cause of David Jurney’s death has not been disclosed yet. Neither his family nor his colleagues confirmed the cause of his death. Still, the autopsy report is unclear. David’s impact on those around him will remain. He was a respected educator and highly educated, who taught with passion.

Now, the funeral and obituary has been updated on social media. According to the official updates, the memorial service for David will be held on Sunday, February 5th, at 02:30 PM at Wilshire Church of Christ (400 E. Wilshire Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK. 73105). The family invite everyone to come and pay their respects and celebrate his life and legacy at OC. David will be always remembered by his loved ones.