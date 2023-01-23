What Was Dean K River Cause Of Death? Popular Personality Dean K River Passed Away

We are saddened to announce that the beloved member of the Philadelphia community, Dean K. Rivers sadly passed away. Yes, the popular personality who is known as Dean K. River has died at the age of 47. According to the sources, Dean took his last breath on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Since the news of his sudden passing was confirmed, his friends and loved ones begin to pay tributes and give their deep condolences to the Dean’s family who have been going through a hard time. They just lost their beloved family member. His death left many including his community and followers.

Dean always forces positive change among his all followers. He was a legend for all the Philadelphia residents and they will never forget him for his hard work. One of the Facebook posts reads,” To the love of my life Words can’t express the level of emptiness I feel right now! You were my world and always will be. REST IN PARADISE DEAN K. RIVERS”. Not just this but here are lots of tributes in the name of Dean who is no more between us. Keep reading this article to know more about him and what was the cause of his death.

Who Was Dean K Rivers?

Many people want to know about him as well as about his passion. He left his impact on everyone he met in his entire life but especially in his community of Philadelphia. During his entire career, he contributed in several organizations including animal rescue centers, food banks, homeless shelters and many more. He loved to do these and was always available for the needy one. Because of his work, he became an inspiration for many people in Philadelphia and always worked for the community.

Dean was a resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania who passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. According to the updates, the cause of his death has not been disclosed yet, and maybe, the autopsy report is still underway. But soon, the cause of his death will come out. We are saddened to hear the sudden passing of Dean K River.

Another post on Facebook reads,“Heaven Has Received An Angel” With heavy hearts but Faith in Gods decision.. we announce the Earthly transition of a Living Legend “Mr. Dean K. Rivers 1976-2023 Please keep his Daughter, Mother, Siblings, Spouse, Extended Family members, and Friends in your prayers”. Along with this, the funeral of Dean will be held at Chelten Hills Cemetery on Saturday, January 28, 2023.