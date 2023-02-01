What Was Declan McDowell Cause Of Death? Former Derry City Midfielder Dies

Tributes are pouring on social media after the news of Declan McDowell’s sudden passing broke. Yes, the Former Derry City captain, Declan McDowell sadly passed away. It is saddened to learn about the sudden passing of the beloved former captain of the Derry City team. According to the sources, the news of his death was officially confirmed by Don Boscos FC’s Facebook page. They shared two pictures of Declan, one of them with his family and another one with his entire team at the time of his career. If you want to know more about her, keep reading to get more details here.

The news has broken many people including his family members, fans, friends, and team members who used to play with him during their career. The post reads,” It’s with great sadness I have to report that Derry City and Finn Harps legend Declan McDowell has died. Declan was a total Gentleman in every way his son young Declan is one of our coaches at the minute. To Helen and family, we pass on our condolences from everyone at the club”. Now, many tributes are circulating on social media and giving condolences.

What Was Declan McDowell Cause Of Death?

It is hard to say that Declan McDowell sadly passed away recently and the news of his sudden passing broke thousands of people across the world. According to the sources, the cause of the player has not been confirmed yet but it is supposed to be his age-related ailments that took his life. Still, we are waiting for confirmation after the autopsy report will be announced. Along with this, there is no updates related to his family but they must be suffering from a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. We should pray for them at this time and do prayers for them.

Let us tell you that Declan was the midfielder who played first time for the Oxford United Stars of Derry before becoming a part of the Northern Ireland Intermediate football team with Derry City, Coleraine, and Finn Harps. He signed for the Derry City team in 1985 under Noel King. He made his debut against Monaghan United and the team had a victory of 2-0.

His performance in the Irish League and League of Ireland was unexpected and shocked the watchers of the match that a player can make his debut like this. On that particular day, Nelson Da Silva, Owen Da Gama, Sean Boyle, Noel King and Stuart Gauld made their professional debuts.