What Was Dr. John Kriekard Cause Of Death? A Longtime Resident of Aliquippa Dies

John Kriekard, who was one of the well-known doctors and educators, sadly passed away. Yes, Dr. John Kriekard has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. It is hard to believe that he has gone from this world leaving everyone who knew him shattered. Since the news of the educator was announced on social media, hundreds of tributes are pouring from his loved ones and giving deep sorrow to his family members who are going through a difficult time. John had a happy family. Unfortunately, he lost his life unexpectedly. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his sudden passing.

According to the sources, John Kriekard took his last breath on Monday, February 20, 2023, and announced it through social media publications. An authorized Facebook user, Jann-Michael Greenburg wrote,” I am deeply saddened to hear of Dr. John Kriekard’s passing. A member of our Armed Forces, a lifelong educator, and a beloved friend, husband, father, and grandfather, Dr. Kriekard dedicated his life to serving his community and making it a better place. It was an honor and privilege to work with him. May his memory be a blessing”. Keep reading to know more details here.

What Was Dr. John Kriekard Cause Of Death?

Unfortunately, John Kriekard took his last breath on Monday, February 20, 2023 and since the news of his passing was confirmed on social media, his love is paying him tributes. His death news spread like wildfire across social media. We also would like to tell you that the cause of John’s passing has not been confirmed yet and it is still unclear but the rumors say that he died due to his age-related health issues. Still, our sources are trying to collect more details.

Being a doctor, John Kriekard was a member of the Armed Forces, a lifelong educator, and also a beloved father, husband, son, and grandfather as well. He dedicated his life to the communities to serve to the nation. Along with this, he also ran for a seat in the Arizona House of Representatives from District 8 in 2010. He attended Kalamazoo College where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts.

After completing his college, he entered into military service with the US Army as a captain. He gave his best to every community or nation where he worked. His contribution to the country will always remain in our hearts. John Kriekard will be always remembered by his family and loved ones. #RIPJohnKriekard