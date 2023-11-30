What Was Duane Krivarchka Cause of Death? What Happened to Duane Krivarchka? Family

It is saddened to share that Dr. Duane Victor Krivarchka is no more. Yes, you heard right he passed away at the age of 71 years and this heartbreaking event sent shockwaves to the hearts of his loved ones. He was a respected figure in Lisbon, North Dakota and now, his sudden death shocked the community. He was a beloved member of his family, friends, and community who are mourning his loss. Many questions have been raised and surfacing over the internet sites. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and also talk about himself in detail in this article.

Let us clarify that the details related to his passing are limited and we have shared all the available details in this article. The details related to his death are shrouded in mystery and it is revealed completely. His death news was officially shared through a post on Facebook. He took his last breath on Saturday 25 November 2023 and he was 71 years old at the time of his passing. The exact details and the circumstances surrounding his passing are not revealed yet. Many rumors are flowing on the internet but his family didn’t confirm any concern about his death cause. Keep reading.

What Was Duane Krivarchka Cause of Death?

His birth name was Duane Victor Krivarchka but he was mostly known as Dr. Duane among his loved ones. Born in Dickinson, ND on 23 September 1952. He pursued his education at Bowman High School and finished his graduation at the University of Minnesota in 1978. He was a dedicated dentist for around 38 years and served his expertise to the residents of Lisbon and neighboring communities. He cherished the connections he formed with his patients and was mostly known for his trustworthiness. He enjoys life by traveling and doing outdoor activities. Swipe up this page and continue your reading.

If we talk about his personal life, he got married on 14 August 1976 to Cheryl Mayer and they became the parents of three sons: Josh, Matt, and Joe. He was survived by his family members who will him deeply. His funeral arrangements are set to take place at the Funeral Home in Lisbon from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on 30 November 2023 and the Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Friday 1 December 2023 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Lisbon. He died on 25 November at the age of 71 but the exact cause of his death is not revealed yet. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.