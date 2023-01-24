What Was E Ramadoss Cause of Death? Actor-Director E Ramadoss Passed Away Due to Heart Attack

The Tamil film industry is mourning the passing of their beloved and talented actor-director, E Ramadoss who sadly passed away at the age of 66. Ramadoss was the veteran actor in the popular Tamil-language movie “Visaranai”. He gained massive love and respect from his fans across the nation. Along with this, Ramadoss also played a major role in the Hindi dubbed movie “Maari” with lead actor Dhanush. He was better known as a popular director in the film industry who also directed Aayiram Pookkal Malarattum. He began his career as a writer and later, moved to become a director in Tamil movies.

Since the news of his death was confirmed, many people are trying to know about his sudden death and what was the reason behind his passing. Let us tell you that the actor suffered a heart attack due to which he passed away. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai where he took his last breath on Monday, January 23, 2023. He began his career as a director by directing Mohan’s film “Aayiram Pookkal Malarattum”. His sudden passing was confirmed by his son, actor Kalai Selvan who took his social media handle. Keep reading to know more about him.

What Was E Ramadoss Cause of Death?

Ramadoss’s friends and several actors are pouring in heartfelt condolence messages on his unfortunate passing. Being a director, he also worked as a screenwriter in films such as Karadi, Ennakaago Kathiru, Kanda Naal Mudhal, and Yuga. Kalachelvan, Ramadoss’ son posted on social media,” My father, director, writer, and actor E. Ramadoss died of a heart attack. I regret to inform you that his final rites will be held at his residence on January 24, 2023, at 11 AM”. Since the news of his passing was confirmed, many celebrities have expressed their deep sorrow over his passing.

He moved to Chennai from his hometown of Villupuram with a passion to work in cinema. He made his debut in the Tamil industry by directing a film Aayiram Pookkal Malarattum, Raaja Raajathan, Nejma Has Honesty, Ravana, Vaazhga Jananayagam, and many more. Along with this, the actor had worked as an actor in several hit movies like Sivakarthikeyan’s Kaaki Sattai, Visaaranai, Nayathara’s Aram, Dhanush’s Maari 2, and Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram Veda. He was last appeared in ‘Varalaru Mukkiyam’ movie feating Jiiva in the lead role and the movie was released in December 2022 on OT platform. Ramadoss will be always remembered by his family and friends.