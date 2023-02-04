What Was Ethel A. Parmer Cause of Death? Her Family, Friends and Well-Wishers are Mourning Her Death

Recently the news has come on the internet that Ethel A. Parmer has passed away reportedly. She was from Columbus and she is no longer among her close ones. She took her last breath on Friday. Recently the news has come on the internet that her sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Her family, friends and well-wishers are mourning her death. Now many people have been searching for a name on the internet as they are very curious to know about the cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Ethel A. Parmer was a very kind lady who was born on 21 January 1925 in Decatur County to William and Elizabeth Barg Westerfeld. She was a very amazing woman who achieved huge respect due to her best work. She got married on 13 December 1942 to a man who would be by her side for the rest of their lives Hoyt Douglas Parmer. She was formerly a member of St. George Lutheran Church in Edinburgh where she sang in the choir. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

What Was Ethel A. Parmer Cause of Death?

98-year-old lady Ethel A. Parmer is no more among her close ones. She had taken her last breath on 27 January 2023. Her passing news has been confirmed. There is not much information about her cause of death.

Ethel was an amazing cook and enjoyed playing bridge and traveling with her hubby. They visited several locations throughout the United States. Since her demise news has come on the internet lots of people want to know about his funeral ceremony, so according to the report, her funeral service is going to be held on Monday 6 February 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Jewell – Rittman Family Funeral Home. Many people expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.