What Was George Magoha Cause of Death? Former Education CS George Magoha Dead at 71

Kenyan consultant surgeon and technocrat, George Albert Omore Magoha better known as George Magoha sadly passed away at the age of 70. According to the sources, Professor George Magoha took his last breath on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, and since then, many people are paying tributes to him and giving deep condolences to his family and friends who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. Being a consultant surgeon, George was an academic administrator who served as a professor of surgery at Maseno University School of Medicine in Kisumu County, Nyanza, Kenya. Read to learn more about George Magoha and how did he die?

Since the news of his sudden passing, many officials and individuals are trying to know the reason behind his sudden death. Let us tell you that George Magoha suffered a massive heart attack which became the cause of his unexpected death. He took his last breath at Nairobi Hospital. The news of Magoha’s death was confirmed by James Nyamongo, the hospital’s chief executive officer who announced,” It is with great regret that we announce the sudden and untimely demise of Prof George Magoha this evening at the Nairobi Hospital. Magoga collapsed at home and was rushed to the hospital’s accident and emergency”.

What Was George Magoha Cause of Death?

Born as George Albert Omore Magoha on July 2, 1952, in Kisumu, Kenya. He moved in with his older wife and older brother, Agatha Christine Obare, and John Obare Nairobi at a young age. He attended Dr. David Livingstone Primary School in Nairobi. After this, he attended the Starehe Boys’ Centre and School where he completed his O-Level studies. Later, he proceeded for his A-Level education, graduating to Strathmore School.

He was awarded with a scholarship to study human medicine at the University of Lagon in Nigeria. If we talk about Magoha career so, he was the Cabinet Secretary of Education in the Cabinet of Kenya under president Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term effective March 26, 2019. Along with this, he was chairman of the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) from 2016 to 2019.

Being a professor, Magoha was also an author of a book named Tower of Transformational Leadership published by Kenway Publications in 2017. A Tweet reads,” H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta directs former CS Fred Matiangi to form a committee of other former CSs in his cabinet, and work with the family of their colleague the late Prof. George Magoha to ensure that this national hero is given a befitting send off”.