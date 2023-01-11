What Was George Pell Cause of Death? Former Catholic George Pell Passed Away at 81

George Pell, an Australian cardinal of the Catholic Church, served between 2014 and 2018 as the inaugural prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy sadly passed away at the age of 81. According to the sources, Australia’s most senior Catholic died at his home in Rome, Italy. Being a Catholic, George Pell was found guilty and then discharged from child s3xual abuse in recent years. He took his last breath in Vatican city on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Since the news of his passing was announced, his followers are paying tribute to him on social media. At the age of 81, George Pell has gone from this world.

Many followers are trying to know the cause of his demise. As per the latest reports, George Pell suffered a cardiac arrest following hip surgery in Rome. He was the former archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney. Pell attended Pope Benedict’s XVI’s funeral. Since the passing of the Catholic, many people are taking their social media handles to pay tribute to him. Peter Murphy tweeted,” Cardinal George Pell has died, aged 81, Pell opposed women’s rights, saying abortion was “a worse moral scandal than priests sexually abusing young people”. He was vilified the LGBT community and protected paedophiles in the #CatholicChurch. Pell was a vicious evil man”.

Who Was George Pell?

Born as George Pell on June 8, 1941, in Ballarat, Victoria. George Arthur and Margaret Lillian Pell were his parents of him. Pell’s father was a heavyweight boxing champion and other side, his mother was a devout Catholic of Irish descent. When Pell was a child, he went through 24 operations to remove an abscess in his throat. He was part of Australian rules football after attending St Patrick’s College as a ruckman. Along with this, he also signed with the Richmond Football Club in 1959 and played for the club in the VFL reserves.

Later, his ambitions moved to the priesthood. He took the decision to become a priest and Goerge Pell once said,” To put it crudely, I feared and suspected and eventually became convinced that God wanted me to do His work, and I was never able to successfully escape that conviction”. Before becoming the Pope’s top aides, he served as Archbishop of both Melbourne and Sydney but he left his post in 2017 and moved back to Australia to face trial on child abuse charges. He spent 13 months in prison after a jury in 2018 found that he had abused two boys.