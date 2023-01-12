What Was George Portz Cause of Death? Musician George Portz Passed Away At 70 Wiki-Bio

The world is mourning the passing of the famous Illinois-based musician George Portz. Yes, the popular singer has gone from this world leaving his family and fans devastated. The musician was best known for being a part of The Friends of Bluegrass. According to the sources, the singer took his last breath earlier this week. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many fans are trying to know the exact cause of his death. If you want to know that and as well as what happened to him, keep reading this article because we are going to share some important updates with our readers.

Let us tell you that George Portz played a key role in the Traditional Music Festival for the last 32 years. Evie Hemphill shared an old video on Twitter and wrote some words in remembrance of George Portz,” My heart is heavy today for my clogging family. Our friend and champion George Portz, an amazing fiddler, passed away yesterday. It’s because of George that I first got excited about dancing to live music”. He was one of the amazing and highly skilled man who put his entire life to music. Many tributes and condolences have emerged for the man from Shiloh.

Who Was George Portz?

According to the sources, George Portz was one of the most popular and talented musicians in the world and was known for his amazing talent. Being a musician, he was the founder of the group George Portz Friends of Bluegrass. The band was created in 1978 and also known as a former fiddle champion. He began his career playing on the Grand Ole Opry stage with Bill Monroe.

We like to share with our readers that Bill Monroe is dubbed the Father of Bluegrass. Along with this, he also played at the White House for Former President Richard M. Nixon in Washington DC. Later, he came back to Illinois to play his first concert for his fans with his won bluegrass group in 1979 at Southwestern Illinois College.

According to the sources, Portz took his last breath on Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. At the time of his death, he was 70 years old. The news of his passing was confirmed by The Friends of Bluegrass via Facebook. The Group wrote,” Good Evening Friends, It is with Deep Sadness that The Family of George Portz and the members of his Friends of Bluegrass Band, must inform you of his passing on Monday, January 9th”.