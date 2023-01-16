What Was Gino Odjick Cause of Death? Former Vancouver Canucks Player Gino Odjick Dies

It is very hard to announce that a very famous ice hockey player Gino Odjick has passed away recently at the age of 52. He is no longer among us and took his last breath on Sunday. He was a fan favourite who spent more than 8 seasons with the Vancouver Canucks. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as went viral uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that they would have to hear this today. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Gino Odjick was a very famous Canadian professional ice hockey left winger. He started his playing career at a young age. He had not entered a formal team under Joe's management until he was 11 years old. A Maniwaki youth ice hockey club joined him in the 1983 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. He also played 17 games for the Canunck's minor league affiliate. When he was 15 years old, he played for local groups that frequently had his dad as their coach and especially recreated other teams from the reserve. He was a very famous personality who earned huge success in his entire life.

What Was Gino Odjick Cause of Death?

According to the report, Wayne Gino Odjick passed away recently at the age of 52. He took his last breath on 15 January 2023, Sunday. His passing news has been confirmed by his sister, Dina on Facebook. When his passing news went out many people are very shocked and they went to know about his cause of death. So Gino Odjick passed away after collapsing before an appointment at a medical clinic.

As far as we know, Gino Odjick was born on 7 September 1970 in Maniwaki, Quebec, Canada. He was the fourth child and only son of six kids for Joe and Giselle. He played the lead role in Adrian Patterson's 2014 Canadian short film Ronny Nomed and the Legendary of Wood. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms lots of people are very shoked by his sudden death and they paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.