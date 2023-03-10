What Was Ian Falconer Cause of Death? Artist Who Created Olivia The Pig Passed Away at 63

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous American author Ian Falconer has passed away. He was better known as the illustrator and writer of the beloved Olivia children’s book series who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 63. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Ian Falconer was a very talented children’s book author and cartoonist behind the beloved Olivia. He was very famous for the children’s book series about a spry and smart young pig. His books were translated into multiple languages and were also produced into an animated TV series. He made 20 covers for The New Yorker as well as other publications. The writer went on to illustrate and write seven sequels, culminating with Olivia the Spy in 2017. He was a very talented person who will be always remembered. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Was Ian Falconer Cause of Death?

Ian Falconer was an illustrator and author who is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on Tuesday, 7 March 2023 at the age of 63. His passing news has been confirmed by His lawyer and agent, Conrad Rippy. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and they are very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the full article.

As per the report, Ian Falconer’s cause of death was kidney failure. He was born on 25 August 1959 in Ridgefield. She studied art at New York University before concentrating on painting at the Parsons School of Design and the Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles. He achieved a huge success in his entire career and he won many awards including Caldecott Medal, Goodreads Choice Awards Best Picture Books, and many more. Since his passing news went out many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.