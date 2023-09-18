What Was Irish Grinstead From 702 Cause of Death? What Disease Took Her Life?

It is very sad to share that Irish Grinstead passed away at the age of 43 years old and her death news is making headlines on the internet sites. She was a singer in the R&B girl group 702 and this group is most popular for the 1999 hit “Where My Girls At”. Her death news is creating buzz on the internet and many are showing their curiosity to know more about her. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of detail related to her death and also talk about herself. Let us continue your reading.

Her death news was announced by her sister LeMisha Grinstead and fellow group member through a post on Instagram. In this post, it is shared that “it is saddened to share that she passed away on Saturday 16 September 2023 and she was 43 years old at the time of his passing. She was a member of the girl group and her group members are now expressing thier sadness. It is shared that she died after a long battle and the exact cause of his demise is still unknown. Not many details of her demise have been shared nor anyone of her family members officially announced any exact details.

What Was Irish Grinstead From 702 Cause of Death?

She was born on 2 June 1980 and her life extended to 16 September 2023. She took a medical leave from her group to address a serious undisclosed medical condition and it is shared that she died due to her long illness. Her death news was confirmed by her sister and the member of the 702 group. The cause of her death is not revealed but it is shared that she died after a long illness. The exact cause of her death is still unknown and our sources continue to know more about her demise. Swipe up this article to know more about her.

It is hard to say what condition or health problem ultimately caused her death. Various rumors are flowing on the internet but there is no official announcement has been made. As per the sources, she has had a long battle and finally lost her life. She has released multiple albums and songs that helped her generate a large number of fans around the world. Now, her demise news is heartbreaking news for her loved ones. Many popular personalities are expressing thier sadness for her loss and sharing thier consolation with her family members.