What Was Jalabala Vaidya Cause of Death? Indian Actress Jalabala Vaidya Dies at 86

It is very hard to announce that a very well-known Indian actress Jalabala Vaidya has passed away recently. She was an Indian state actress who was better known for her own woman performance of the Ramayana. She is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Sunday at the age of 86.

Jalabala Vaidya was a legendary theatre actress and co-founder of the capital's iconic Akshara Theatre. Her first international dramatic triumph came in Rome at the Teatro Goldoni where she performed Full Circle Written by Gopal Sharman who was also present at the reading. She was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi's Tagore Award, the Delhi Natya Sangh Award, and the Andhra Pradesh Natya Akademi Honour, USA, Honorary Citizenship of the City of Baltimore and in February. Her dramatic life began in 1968 with Full Circle.

What Was Jalabala Vaidya Cause of Death?

Legendary theatre actress Jalabala Vaidya is no more among her close ones and he took his last breath on 9 April 2023, Sunday. Her passing news has been confirmed by her daughter and theatre director Anasuya Vaidya Shetty. On the basis of the report, she passed away after a fight with respiratory ailments.

Jalabala was born on 12 August 1936 in London, England. She attended St.Paul's, London. He completed her graduation from Miranda House, Delhi University with an English Honours Degree Standing third in the University. On the basis of the report, she married a very famous journalist and columnist, CP Ramachandran but later she married her lifelong partner in the segment of arts Gopal Sharman. Since her passing news went out on social media many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.