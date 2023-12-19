What Was James McCaffrey Cause of Death? TírnanÓg Gaelic Football Club, Rising Star Passed Away

We are going to share the death news of James McCaffrey with our great grief and hearts. He was an American actor mostly known for his voice role as Max Payne in the Max Payne video game series, Jimmy Keefe on Rescue Me, and Captain Arthur O’Breun in New York Undercover. He was also known as a producer and he worked in various films. He performed his best roles in films that helped him to generate so many fans worldwide. In this article, we are going to share what happened to him, the cause of his death, and also talk about himself in brief.

As per the exclusive sources, his death news was officially announced by his agent and confirmed by his wife actor Rochelle Bostrom. He breathed last on Sunday 17 December 2023 at his home located in Larchmont, New York, U.S. and he was 65 years old at the time of his passing. It is reported that he died from multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow. His death news sent shockwaves to the community and many of his loved ones are expressing their sadness for his loss.

If we talk about James McCaffrey, he is an American actor and producer. Born in 1958 in Albany, New York, United States. He was also known as the voice actor and best known for his voice role as Max Payne in the Max Payne video game series, Jimmy Keefe on Rescue Me, and Captain Arthur O’Breun in New York Undercover. He also worked in various television series as well as appearing in feature films. He was born in 1958 and his life extended to 2023. He appeared in various episodes of Civil Wars, Dick Wolf’s Swift Justice, She’s Gotta Have It, and many more. Keep reading.

Presently, there is no details have been shared related to his obituary arrangements and it will be shared soon. He was the beloved husband of Rochelle Bostrom who confirmed his death news. She stated that he died on 17 December at his home at the age of 65 after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma. It is reported that he was suffering from illness for a long time and succumbed to his illness. His death is a great loss for the both film and game industries. Our condolences to his family at this difficult time.