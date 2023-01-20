What Was Jarred Alwan Cause Of Death? Former Temple Linebacker Passed Away at 29

It is hard to announce that the Alwan family confirmed the passing of their beloved family member, Jarred Alwan. As per the family announcement, Jarred died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his family and friends are taking social media accounts to pay tributes and giving condolences to his family who is going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved member. Jarred Alwan was a graduate of Temple University and a former player at Temple Owls football. During his presence on campus, he was everyone’s favorite. Let’s find out more details about the sudden death of Jarred Alwan.

Jarred Alwan was known for his amazing gameplay and his passion always made him successful in his life achievements. His sports skills and education were highly admired by all and he will be always remembered by his friend and teachers of all ages. With his pure nature and wonderful behavior, he always won the hearts of others. Unfortunately, the pure soul has gone from this world leaving everyone devastated. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many of his known ones are paying tributes to him and giving deep condolences.

What Was Jarred Alwan Cause Of Death?

Many people are trying to know the reason behind his unfortunate death and trying to know the exact reason. Jarred Alwan, a Temple University graduate student and a former football player for the Temple Owls, faced an unexpected tragedy that happened on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to the sources, Jarred Alwan experienced a car crash on the 900 block of East Malaga Road. The incident took place after a driver was distracted by her phone, and the lady driver identified as Lashaya Goldsmith has been arrested.

A 30-year-old driver, Lashaya Goldsmith was the driver of the car and was distracted by her phone. She was on criminal charges in connection to the accident. Now, a GoFundMe has been set for Jarred by his parents. His sudden loss made everyone upset and devastated.

A Facebook post reads,” Just a terrible day man. S.I.P. Jarred Alwan . Just seen you a few days ago and now I get this news. Pray for his family. Narci Reid Alwan I love you mom and I’ll continue to pray for healing”. He will be always admired by his loved ones and family members. During his career as a football player, he earned a huge respect and love from his fans and colleagues.