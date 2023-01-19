What Was Jengo Stevens Cause Of Death? Sierra Leonean Politician’s Passed Away

The entire Sierra Leonean politician community is mourning the passing of their beloved member, Jengo Stevens who sadly passed away. Yes, Jengo Stevens is no more between us. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his known ones and friends are paying tributes to him and given deep condolences to his family who is going through a difficult time after losing their adored family member. Let us tell you that Jengo Stevens was the son of the former President of Sierra Leone, Siaka Stevens. Many individuals are trying to know the exact cause of his death and want to know the reason behind his unfortunate passing.

Through this article, we are trying to contain more details regarding to Jengo’s passing and how did it happen? A Facebook post reads,” Jengo Stevens, a former member of Parliament, the son of former President Siaka Stevens, and a member of the opposition APC, has reportedly passed away. RIP”. Several party members are also taking their social media handles to pay tributes to the well-known politician of the country who have appeared in several political meetings. Keep reading to know more about his sudden death.

What Was Jengo Stevens Cause Of Death?

According to the sources, Jengo Stevens was the son of Late Former President Siaka Stevens of Sierra Leonean politician. Unfortunately, he took his last breath on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. One of Jengo’s friends confirmed the passing of the politician through a social media post that reads,” Hmm 2023 you are being too aggressive oh! You have another important life. Amb Dr Jengo Stevens, the son of late President Stevens has also passed away today 18/01/2023 Lord God/ Allah kindly forgive all his mistakes RIP my good friend”.

Well, the cause of his passing has not been disclosed yet but our sources are trying to collect more details related to this sudden mishappening. During his serve to the nation, he always paid his best to the humans as needed. He was one of the great politicians in the history of Sierra Leonean Politician.

Born as Jengo Stevens, he was a politician of Sierra Leonean. His father, Siaka Stevens was the former president of Sierra Leone who served from 1971 to 1985. Jengo also served as the Kambia District’s representative to parliament. He had several contacts to the All People’s Congress which is the current Government. Still, the family didn’t announce the details related to his funeral and obituary arrangements. He will be always remembered by his family and party members.