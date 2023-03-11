What Was Jim Durkin Cause Of Death? DARK ANGEL Guitarist Dead At 58:- It is very hard to announce that renowned Guitarist Jim Durkin has passed away. He was an amazing Guitarist for Dark Angel. He is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last at the age of 58 on Friday. His demise news has been confirmed by his wife On his Facebook page earlier today. His close ones are very saddened by his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about Jim Durkin and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Jim Durkin was a very well-known Guitarist who was a very important part of the DARK ANGEL. He presented the group’s first three albums including Darkness Descends”, “Leave Scars” and ”We Have Arrived”. Later when Dark Angel reunited in 2013, he was a part of the band’s lineup and was performing with them ever since. He achieved huge success due to his best work and got many awards in his entire life. Durkin was skipping a few of DARK ANGEL’s most recent performances. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Guitarist Jim Durkin of DARK ANGEL is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 10 March 2023, Friday at the age of 58. His passing news has been confirmed by Jim’s wife Annie on Facebook, today. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his sudden death and they are very curious to know about his cause of death. But his cause of death has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jim Durkin was a very amazing and kind person who earned huge respect due to his best work. He will be missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his sudden death as no one had imagined that he would lose him like in middle age. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Jim Durkin's soul rest in peace.