What Was Jim Leahey Cause Of Death? The Voice of UH Sports for Six Decades, Family

On another day and another sad news shocked the people after Voice Of Hawaii sportscasting, Jim Leahey sadly passed away. The news broke the hearts of millions of people across the world as he was one of the well-known voices of Hawaii sportscasting. Being a part of the show, Jim also remained a part of various sports at Hawaii University. It is hard to believe that the artist has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. According to the updates, several celebrities confirmed the news of Jim’s passing and gave tributes to him.

Popular journalist and Hawaii News anchor, Stephanie Lum wrote,” I grew up watching the great Jim Leahey narrate UH games. He had an amazing ability to unite fans and capture the excitement and suspense happening at that very moment. Even if you weren’t there, he made you feel like you were in the stadium or at the courts close to the action”. Jim Leahey was part of the sportscasting channel for nearly 60 years. Unfortunately, Jim Leahey took his last breath on Monday, January 30, 2023. Stay tuned with us to know more details about Jim Leahey and how did he die?

What Was Jim Leahey Cause Of Death?

Well, the news of Jim Leahey was confirmed by her family after a statement shared by them and says,” Today we lost the patriarch of our family. A man is known by his supreme talents for storytelling, an unrelenting passion for Hawaii and the teams and athletes that represent it, and a lifelong love for the craft of sports broadcasting. Jim Leahey was also a loyal and loving husband, father, and grandfather, who placed his family and his faith above all”.

The family also confirmed that Jim Leahey closed his eyes on Monday, January 30, 2023, after a long illness. Jim was better known as the prolific play-by-play voice for the University of Hawaii sports on TV and radio. But, Jim also appeared in many radio shows and TV as a host, as well as TV magazine-type, shows over the years. He retired from his work in 2018. He also worked along with his father, Chuck in the 1960s.

A post that reads,” THIS ONE HURTS. JIM LEAHEY THE LEGEND AND FACE OF HAWAII WHEN IT CAME TO SPORTS. He LOVED MY FAMILY AND WOULD BE PROUD OF SEEING ME AND MY BOYS PERFORMING AT ALL THE HAWAII SPORTS. HE THANKED US AND ESPECIALLY MY WIFE FOR KEEPING OUR FAMILY TOGETHER IN WHAT WE DO FOR THE STATE AND FOR THE UNIVERSITY”.