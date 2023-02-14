What Was Jim Mckeon Cause of Death? Former Lumberjacks Football Coach Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you former football coach Jim Mckeon has passed away recently. He was a well-known Bemidji Lumberjacks football team’s head coach. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one had imagined that their beloved person will leave the world like this. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jim was a former football coach who was considered an amazing person you could ever meet. He had a good impact on many people through his acts and way of life. He was a very important part of Bemidji athletics and was devoted to both his family and his athletes. He could usually be seen motivating the player as they ran onto the field before a game. At the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame luncheon in Minneapolis in 2022, he was a longtime BHS coach who got the Butch Nash honour. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

What Was Jim Mckeon Cause of Death?

As per the report, Former Lumberjacks Football coach Jim McKeon is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 9 February 2023, Thursday. His passing news has been confirmed by BHS Coach Stoffel. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Reportedly, he died in a horrible mishap. But his actual cause of death has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jim was directed to be the godfather of Bemidji football during the award ceremony. He was an inspiring force for children at Bemidji High School for more than 20 years. He was a kind and amazing person who will be always missed by many people. He is survived by his wife and children. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now they have been expressing their deep condolenes to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.