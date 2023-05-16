What Was John Giblin Cause of Death? Scottish Bassist Renowned Scottish Bassist Dies At 71

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. A John Giblin obituary was released on May 14, 2023, as the Scottish bassist died at the age of 71. Learn more about his cause of death here. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

John Giblin died on May 14, 2023, and his death cause is said to be a battle with chronic illness. While sharing his death news, none of the media sources gave the actual reason. Due to that, more information about his illness can’t be shared. Also, it can’t be mentioned what Giblin was actually diagnosed with. John stayed away from the media for a long time, due to which it can be said that he was battling an illness. John Giblin took his last breath after a long battle with a chronic illness. As John’s fans and well-wishers are concerned about the bassist’s health, more details may be updated. So, we will also give more details about it soon. You can keep visiting Genius Celebs for more information.

What Was John Giblin Cause of Death?

John Giblin was a famous Scottish musician who was active in the music scene for a long time. He worked as an acoustic and electric bassist. In addition, Giblin was also known for recording film scores and contemporary music. During his professional career, John has performed live and recorded with many artists such as Peter Gabriel, Annie Lennox and Phil Collins. Similarly, John was an experienced personality as he had worked with many famous personalities including Kate Bush, David Sylvia and John Anderson.

The entire music industry is mourning his death as the news of Giblin's death was announced recently. People are sharing condolence and prayers with his family and close friends. His family has asked for privacy.