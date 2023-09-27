What was Justin Turner cause of death? Texas Tech Sigma Chi Member Passed Away

We feel sad to share that a very well-known person is no more. In this article, we are going to talk about Justin Turner. His passing news left the whole community in shock. His demise news has gone viral on various social media platforms and people want to know his cause of death. There are many questions that have been raised after the passing of Justin Turner. People want to know what was his cause of death. How he died? Was he suffering from any serious illness? This article, helps you to learn recent viral news of Justin Turner. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Justin Turner was a beloved son, brother, and friend who recently passed away. He was from Lubbock, Texas. He took his last breath on September 23, 2023. Justin’s demise news left a void in people’s hearts who knew him. If you are searching for his cause of death let us tell you that he was suffering from brain injury which caused his death. The moment his passing news was uploaded on the internet it went viral over the web. Known for his hard work and dedication. Swipe up the page to learn more in detail.

His full name is Sigma Chi member Justin Turner but he was mostly known as JT. As per the sources, he met with an accident. In this accident, he suffered from brain injury. The incident took place on September 23, 2023. After the accident, he was rushed to the nearby hospital but he could not survive. He passed away on Tuesday at the hospital after suffering from a brain injury. This hurtful news was shared by Jim Turner through a social media post. Many people are expressing sorrow for his family who lost their loved ones. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Further, JT's love, support, and dedication will never be forgotten. He was our soul spirit. We mourn the loss of such a precious life JT. The GoFundMe page was also created on September 25, 2023. This is a very tough time for Justin Turner's family. At this time his obituary and funeral arrangements information is not revealed yet. He created a positive impact on people who were too close to him. Our thoughts and prayers and with his family and friends. This news reminds us of safety while going outside. May his soul rest in peace.