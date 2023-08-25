What Was Karki Cause of Death? NC Leader Karki Passed Away, Death – Obituary

Nepali Congress Leader Dr. Rajaram Karki is no more and his death news is making headlines on the news channels. He passed on Wednesday 23 August 2023 and his death news is running on the top of the internet and social media pages. Lots of people are shocked and stunned by his loss and share thier sorrows for his demise. He is mostly known as the NC leader Karki and many are hitting the search engine to know more about the circumstances surrounding his death. Let us know what happened to him and the cause of his death in this article, so read continuously.

According to the reports, Dr Rajaram Karki passed away at the age of 66 years and he took his last breath on Wednesday 23 August 2023 at Bir Hospital where he was getting treatment. He died while undergoing treatment and the news of his death created considerable interest and concern among the public and political members. The exact cause of his death is not revealed yet and there is no information is coming forward about his death cause. Many rumors are flowing on the internet but nothing has been confirmed by any of his family members or loved ones. Swipe up this page to know more about himself.

What Was Karki Cause of Death?

He was a Nepalian prominent political figure and served as a former central committee member of the Nepal Communist Party (NC). Karki played an important role in shaping the policies and directions of the Party. His experience and strategic insights positioned him as a key decision-maker within the party allowing him to play an important role in ideological and organizational matters. His unexpected death didn’t reveal the exact of his death. Many are waiting for the medical reports to know the exact cause of his death.

He was a former member of the Bagmati Province Assembly and recently, he passed away on Wednesday evening. It is shared by his son Dr Amit Singh Karki that he was fighting cancer for a long period of time and succumbed to illness. His mortal remains are set to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the party central office located in Sanepa. He was survived by his two wives, four sons and a daughter. Lots of political members are expressing thier sadness for his demise and sharing thier condolences. NC Central President Sher Bahadur Deuba and many other people shared thier sorrows for his loss.