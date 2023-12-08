CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
What Was Keisha Whitaker Cause of Death? Ex-Wife of Forest Whitaker Passed Away at 51

by Vandna Chauhan

Recently, another disappointing news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that Keisha Whitaker has died. Yes, you heard it right. The news of Keisha Whitaker’s death is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is shocking people. After hearing the news of Keisha Whitaker’s death, people started asking many questions like when Keisha Whitaker died. What could have been the cause of Keisha Whitaker’s death and who shared the news of Keisha Whitaker’s death? We have collected for you every information related to the death of Keisha Whitaker. Stay with us till the end of the article and learn in-depth about the death of Keisha Whitaker.

Keisha Whitaker

Keisha Whitaker was born on 8 March 1972 in Boston, Massachusetts. She played the role of Collette in 2004. As you know Keisha Whitaker was the wife of a very famous actor, director, and producer Forest Whitaker. Their love story begins in 1996 during the shooting of the film Blown Away. Both of them started dating each other, after which both of them decided to get married and in 1996, both of them got married. Both of them have two beautiful daughters named Sonnet and True. But sadly, Forest Whitaker and Keisha Whitaker got divorced in 2021.

What Was Keisha Whitaker Cause of Death?

But recently the news of Keisha Nash’s death that surfaced on the internet left everyone disappointed. Although she was a respected actress in the American film industry. According to sources, it has been learned that the news of Keisha Whitaker’s death was shared with great sadness by her 25-year-old daughter True Whitaker on her Instagram. After this people expressed their grief over the death of Keisha Whitaker. Sharing the news of his mother’s death, True Whitaker said that his mother was the most beautiful woman in the world.

At the age of 51, Keisha Whitaker has made everyone sad by saying goodbye to this world. Let’s move ahead and know about Keisha Whitaker’s funeral. As you know, Keisha Whitaker’s death is not a nightmare for her family. Due to this, her family has not yet shared any clear information about her funeral arrangements. It may take some time for Keisha Whitaker’s family to get over the shock of her death, only after which her family be able to make the right decision in this regard. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news because we will provide you with all the latest news.

