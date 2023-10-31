What Was Kenzo Cause of Death? Hero Police Dog Stabbed to Death By Suspected Armed Robber

There is the saddest news is coming out about the death of Kenzo, a beloved K-9 dag who killed in the line of duty while searching for armed robbery suspects. Its death news is making headlines on the news channels. It is creating a buzz on the internet and many are showing their attention to know more about the dog’s death. The community is mourning its loss and many are also sharing their sad reactions on social media. Let us know more about what happened to it, the circumstances surrounding its demise, and more about Kenzo in this article, so read continuously and fully.

According to the reports and sources, the news of Kenzo’s death was officially shared and announced via a post on Facebook by the Oro Valley Police Department. Dog died in the line of duty while searching for armed robbery suspects in Arizona. Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies from the Rincon District and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 Unit were investigating an armed robbery on Friday, October 27 at approximately 8 p.m. when this tragic incident happened. Many are paying tributes to Kenzo’s death and sharing their condolences. Several details are left to share, so swipe up this page and continue your reading.

What Was Kenzo Cause of Death?

Reportedly, the authorities sent in their K9 named Kenzo when one of the alleged suspects entered a fenced commercial yard, and when the dog stopped responding to his handler during the search, deputies entered the yard. The deputies entered the yard and found K-9 Kenzo unresponsive, lying next to the suspect in the yard after locating the suspect and taking him into custody. It was injured badly and suffering from life-threatening injuries. The dog was immediately taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. It suffered injuries that were consistent with stab wounds. Scroll down this page and keep reading…

In this investigation, the deputies arrested 32-year-old, Juan Tacho alongside 35 year old, Cody Bartlett. They both have been detained and face charges including armed robbery, and aggravated robbery. In addition, Juan faces the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon while Cody faces killing/harming a work/service animal. Now, the news of K-9 Kenzo’s demise is gathering huge attention on the internet and many social media users are sharing their heartfelt message for its loss. We have shared all the available details above in this article and the authorities are continuing the investigation. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.