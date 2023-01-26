What Was Khadija Assad Cause of Death? Famous Actress Khadija Assad Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous actress Khadija Assad has passed away reportedly. She was a great Moroccan artist. She is no longer among her close ones and she took his last breath this Wednesday. Recently her passing news came on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Khadija Assad was a great Moroccan artist and She was a very famous personality who achieved huge success due to her best work. She was a kind and hardworking woman who played many shows. She was an amazing person who always helped people. Many people are curious to know about the actress but there is no information available on the internet and we have been trying to get information about her. The TV industry is very saddened as they lost a hardworking and multi-talented personality. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

What Was Khadija Assad Cause of Death?

According to the report, Moroccan artist Khadija Assad has passed away reportedly. She took her last breath on 25 January 2023, Wednesday. Her cause of death was cancer. She had been battling for a very long time with cancer and she underwent a lot of chemotherapy as well as surgeries. She lost her life in the private hospital of Casablanca, towards her house at the request of her family after her state of health deteriorated. Her body no longer responding to chemotherapy. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, a very talented actress was a married woman. She was married to a very famous artist whose name was Aziz Sadhalla. Her husband passed away in October 2022 and he was her life and career companion. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people want to know about her funeral ceremony information but currently, there is no information about her funeral. She has a good fan following and many people are expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying a tribute to her. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.