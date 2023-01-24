What Was Kyle Ellington Cause Of Death? Kyle Ellington California Oakland Athletics and Sacramento Kings Dies

Kyle Ellington, the former player and coach of Oakland Athletics sadly passed away. According to the latest updates, the news of Kyle’s passing was announced by his former team. Unfortunately, the Oakland Athletics is mourning the passing of Kyle Ellington. The news was confirmed on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his fans and friends are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to him and giving deep condolences to his family members. Well, there is no updates that how did it happen and what was the reason behind this mishappening. Read to learn more details about his unfortunate passing and other important details.

Let us tell you that Kyle Ellington was an important part of both baseball teams, Oakland Athletics Professional Baseball Team and the Sacramento Kings Professional Basketball Club. The news of his passing has shocked those who knew him from his hometown of Augusta, Georgia to his current residence in Oakland, California. Kyle’s brother Eric too his Kyle Ellington Facebook account to confirm his passing and wrote,” This is his brother Eric, and his mother speaking on the behalf of our beloved Kyle. I want to let all you know he unexpectedly passed away, Saturday 1/21.2023… He complained of severe stomach pain and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Just know he fought as hard as he could”.

What Was Kyle Ellington Cause Of Death?

The post continues,” He will never be forgotten. He is my brother, a son to my mother, an uncle to my daughter, a sister to my wife, a nephew, a cousin, and a friend to so so many. Kyle at 36, left us too soon as he had way more to accomplish as he had so much potential. He will always be #King4Life. He will always be an #OaklandAthletics4Life and a #Buildog4Life”.

Kyle Ellington was born in Augusta, Georgia where he attended high school and college before starting his professional career as a baseball coach. He made his name for himself by his performance on the field, leading the Athletic to several consecutive winning seasons. After spending a few years with a team, he moved to Sacramento Kings as a coach after being hired by the team. During his six seasons, he won two championships. Along with this, he also served as a mentor for many young players. Unfortunately, Kyle Ellington is no more between us but his thoughts and memories will always remain with us.