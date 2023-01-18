What Was Lee-James Cupido Cause Of Death? LJC Production House Owner Dies At 25:- It is saddened to announce the passing of the owner of the LJC production house, Lee James Cupido. Yes, the famous LJC production house owner sadly passed away at the age of 25. The news of his death was confirmed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, after it was officially announced on social media. Since the news of James’ passing was confirmed, his friends and loved ones are paying tribute to him on social media and giving condolences to his family who is going through a difficult time as the lost their beloved family member. Now, many people want to know about the reason of his unfortunate passing. Well, the cause of his death will be discussed in this article so, keep reading to know more.

The news of Lee James Cupido’s sudden passing was confirmed by a Facebook post made by Wellington Primary that reads,” It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of a dear former collegue Mr LJ Cupido. You fought valiantly & bravely, you paved the way for many in showing us that dedication, positivity & hope never fails. Your presence & legacy will echo within the halls of Wellington Primary for many generations to come. Rest in Peace, Forever in our hearts”. James took his last breath on January 16, 2023. Let’s find out the cause of his sudden death.

What Was Lee-James Cupido Cause Of Death?

Many posts are coming the passing of the LJC Production’s owner which has been creating headlines on the internet. His followers are trying to know the cause of his death which was cancer. Yes, Lee-James Cupido has been battling with cancer for long years. Unfortunately, he took his last breath on January 16. His death was a big loss for the entire production company. At the time of his death, Lee James Cupido was 25 years old.

The hospital staff confirmed that the cancer disease spreads widely within the body and doctors were unable to save the patient from this deadly disease. Along with this, the doctors also confirmed that he had been battling this disease for a long time and was on the third stage of cancer for the last 12 months. There is only a few chances that anyone could survive the third stage.

A post on social media reads,” As most of you know Lee-James Cupido battled with cancer the past couple of years. Though he fought it valiantly, last night he, unfortunately, passed away. Our heartfelt condolences to his wife, family and friends. He will be deadly missed, but today he celebrates a new beginning in heaven – how precious”.