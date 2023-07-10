What Was Lola Igna Cause of Death? Nida Grandmother Wiki-Bio, Age, Images

The breaking news is coming that Lola Igna is no more. Her demise news is becoming a new topic on the internet. Lola Igna’s cause of death, Wikipedia, and age will be the subject of our discussion today in this report, per the search inquiries of netizens. Lola Igna is a 2019 Filipino comedy film directed and written by Eduardo Roy Jr., and starring veteran actress Angie Ferro and Yves Flores. The movie revolves around Lola Igna, a 100-year-old farmer living alone in a hut on her rice field, who gains media attention when the mayor of her town claims that she could become the longest-living grandmother in history.

In the film, Lola Igna surprises everyone by expressing her desire to die when asked about her life aspirations. She continues with her daily routine while dealing with hordes of reporters and tourists invading her home, and her granddaughter Nida takes advantage of her newfound fame by marketing merchandise featuring Lola Igna. One day, Lola Igna empties her urinal on a young man named Tim, who turns out to be her great-grandson from her estranged granddaughter Ana. Tim, who has been vlogging, explains that he left his mother’s home to escape problems and is now trying to reconnect with Lola Igna.

What Was Lola Igna Cause of Death?

As their relationship develops, Tim assists Lola Igna in gathering wood, which she explains will be used for constructing her own coffin. Lola Igna reveals that she started planning for her demise after seeing her deceased husband in a dream, believing he was beckoning her to the afterlife. Despite objections from Nida, Tim persists in building Lola Igna’s coffin after fully understanding the weight of the situation. Along the way, Tim also learns how to operate his technical equipment while Lola Igna opens up to guests and well-wishers.

Towards the end of the film, Ana, who is pregnant, reconciles with Nida and joins them to be with Tim and his great-grandmother. However, the movie director, Eduardo Roy Jr., does not mention the cause of Lola Igna’s death in the film. The film’s plot, cast, and release date can be found on Wikipedia, providing additional information to interested viewers. Furthermore, it is mentioned in the movie that Nida, Lola Igna’s granddaughter, is listed as 118 years old. In conclusion, Lola Igna’s cause of death remains unknown in the film, but her story of waiting to die to be reunited with her husband serves as the central theme.