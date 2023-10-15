What Was Louise Glück Cause of Death? Nobel-winning poet Passed Away of at 80

We are going to share the death news of Louise Gluck with our great grief. Yes, you heard right she is no more and her death news is rapidly circulating on the internet and multiple sites. She passed away at the age of 80 years and her death broke the hearts of her family members. She was an American poet and essayist and had a large number of fans around the world. Lots of queries are arising in people’s minds and it is creating buzz on the internet. Let’s know what happened to her, the cause of her demise, and more related to her demise in this article.

Her death was shared online and it was confirmed on Friday by Jonathan Galassi, her editor at Farrar, Straus & Giroux. She took her last breath on Friday 13 October 2023 and she was 80 years old at the time of her passing. She passed away at her home located in Cambridge, Massachusetts and she died of cancer. It is shared that she died after a long battle with cancer. It is a disease in which some of the body’s cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body. Swipe up this page and continue your reading. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

What Was Louise Glück Cause of Death?

Her complete name was Louise Elisabeth Gluck but she was mostly known as Louise Gluck around the world. She was born on 22 April 1943 in New York City, United States, and her life extended to 13 October 2023. She was an American poet and essayist who had a large number of fans around the world. She finished her education at Sarah Lawrence College Columbia University and became a successful Poet, essayist, and professor. She received multiple awards including the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature, Pulitzer Prize, National Humanities Medal, and more. She was married two times and was the beloved mother of a son.

Social media is flooded with tributes and many popular personalities are expressing their sorrows for her loss. We have shared all the details about her demise above in this article. She died of cancer on 13 October 2023 and she was 80 years old at her death. Her voice was unmistakable and she was characterized as an austere beauty. Presently, there is no details have been shared about her funeral and final rites. Our condolences and prayers with her family at this painful moment