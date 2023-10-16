What Was Louise Gluck Cause of Death? US Nobel-winning poet Louise Gluck Passed Away at 80

It is very sad to share that Lousie Gluck passed away at the age of 80 years and her death news is making headlines on the news channels. She was an American poet and essayist who gained a lot of respect from her written poets. Her death news is rapidly running in the trends of various social media pages. Her family members are suffering from a great loss and many of her loved ones are expressing their sorrows for her demise. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death, and more related to herself in this article, so read completely.

Jonathan Galassi, her editor at Farrar, Straus & Giroux confirmed her death and shared this news through the medium of a post on Facebook. According to the exclusive news and reports, she passed away at her residence located in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Friday 13 October 2023. It is shared that she was suffering from cancer for a long time. She was 80 years old at the time of her demise and she passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Yes, you heard right died due to cancer and it is officially confirmed. Several details are left to share with you, so keep your reading and continue to know more.

What Was Louise Gluck Cause of Death?

Louise Elisabeth Gluck was her birth name but she was popularly known by her short name Louise Gluck around the world. She was born in New York City, United States, on 22 April 1943 and became a successful poet and essayist in America. She carries a massive number of fans around the world. She studied at Sarah Lawrence College Columbia University. If we talk about her marital status, she was married two times and she was the mother of a son. She was awarded various awards such as the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature, Pulitzer Prize, National Humanities Medal, and more.

If we talk about her disease, she died after a long battle with cancer, it occurs when the body’s cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body and cause cancer. Lots of people are expressing their sadness including multiple personalities. Her sudden heart is heartbreaking news for her family members and those who were close to her. Her family will share the details of her funeral and final rites later in the day. Many are sharing thier condolences with her family and supporting them at this painful moment. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.