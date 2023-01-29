What Was Marcia Cooke Cause of Death? First Black Female Federal Judge of Florida

Recently the news has come on the internet that Marcia Cooke has passed away recently at the age of 68. She was a former federal magistrate judge in Miami. She is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Friday. Since the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. Her family, friends and well-wishers have been mourning her death. Now many people are curious to know about Marcia Cooke and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Marcia Cooke was a senior United States judge of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida. She was an American lawyer who was born in 1954 in South Carolina. She completed her graduation from Georgetown University’s Edmund A, where she got a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service. Walsh School of Foreign Service in 1975 and a Juris Doctor from Wayne State University’s Law School in 1977. She worked as staff counsel for Neighbourhood Legal Service in Michigan from 1978 to 1980. She was a very famous personality who achieved huge success due to her best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

What Was Marcia Cooke Cause of Death?

According to the report, Marcia G. Cooke who was a very famous former federal magistrate judge passed away at the age of 68. She took her last breath on 27 January 2023, Friday. Since her passing news came on the internet lots of people are very curious to know about her cause of death. Cooke’s cause of death was cancer. She lost her life surrounded by her family and friends in Detroit. She was suffering from health issues last year. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

She served as an assistant US attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan from 1980 to 1983. She worked as a private practitioner in Michigan for one year. She was a very success full woman who earned huge respect due to her best work.