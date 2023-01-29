What Was Margo Wheeler Cause Of Death? Rtd us Army First Sergeant Passed Away

Several tributes are pouring on social media after the news of beloved REALTOR and TPCAR member, Margo Wheeler sadly passed away. Yes, Margo Wheeler Willis was a member of the REALTOR and TPCAR has gone from this world leaving her family and colleagues devastated. According to the sources, the news of her sudden passing was confirmed on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Since the news of Wheeler’s passing was confirmed, many colleagues and friends are paying tributes and given deep condolences to her family members who are going through a difficult time.

According to the recent details, Margo Wheeler Willis took her last breath on Saturday, January 28, 2023, after being surrounded by her family and love. The news of Wheeler’s passing was confirmed by Washington Realtors through a Facebook post that reads,” It is with heavy hearts that we share the announcement that beloved WR Past President Margo Wheeler has passed away. With decades of experience in real estate and volunteerism, Margo was a mentor, REALTOR® advocate, consummate professional, and genuinely kind, wonderful person. Margo touched the hearts of people all across the country and she will be sorely missed by her family and friends”.

What Was Margo Wheeler Cause Of Death?

She was born as Margo Wheeler in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania but raised in Tacoma, Washington and is also known as a retired US Army First Sergeant. She began her career as a REALTOR at John L. Scott Real Estate in Tacoma in 2019 after getting retired from US Army. During her service at John L. Scott, she earned her place as an esteemed member of the Tacoma-Pierce County Association of Realtors (TPCAR).

Before her passing, she remained an active member of several committees including the Grievance Committee, Professional Standards Committee, Governmental Affairs Committee, and more. Because of her dedication and passion for work, she gained massive love and respect from her colleagues. Her journey will always remain in everyone’s heart and impact many people.

Now, the entire REALTOR community is devastated by the sudden death of Margo Wheeler who took her last breath on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Her absence will be always impact to her colleagues and partner. Apart from this, many people are trying to know the cause of her death but there is no official statement shared by officials yet.