What Was Mathew Ethington Cause of Death? Mathew Ethington Found Dead, Wiki-Bio

Recently the news has come on the internet that Mathew Ethington and his ex-girlfriend Maria Martin have been found dead at their house. Both were police officers and now Friends, family, and colleagues grieving the loss of two police officers.

Mathew Ethington and Maria Martin were police officers and were on the police force for 4 years. They had two kids together including a 1-year-old baby. They both were amazing and helpful people and they will always be missed by their family, neighbour and colleagues. Their unexpected death left many people in shock and pain as no one had imagined that they will leave the world like this.

What Was Mathew Ethington Cause of Death?

Matthew Ethington and Maria Martin’s neighbors called the police on Sunday at around 12:30 to check at their house since they were suspicious of inactivity inside the couple’s house. When police reached the location they found two bodies man and a woman. Later bodies were identified as Matthew Ethington, 26 and Maria Martin 22.

As per the police report, it was stated to be a murder-suicide instigated by a married fight. It is proposed that Matthew was abusive toward her ex-girlfriend. Reportedly, domestic issues in their house, but it was not as extreme as committing this heinous crime.

Two police officers have been found dead at home in the 16000 block of Farmington Road in Livonia on Sunday. They both were discovered to have gunshot injuries. The man, Matthew Ethington had only one gunshot injury but the woman had suffered many gunshots. On the basis of the report, It is suspected that Matthew Ethington killed his ex-wife many times after that he took his own life. Currently, police have been investigating the case but still shooting cause is not clear.