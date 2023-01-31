What Was Maurice Prendergast Cause Of Death? long-time city councilor Maurice Prendergast Dies

It is saddened to hear about the sudden passing of a long-time city councilor Maurice Prendergast sadly passed away at the age of 83. The news of Maurice’s passing was confirmed by several sources on social media that he has gone from this world leaving his entire community shattered. Maurice was also a Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member. It is hard to believe that Maurice is no more between us and his sudden passing has shocked his loved ones including his friends, family, and colleagues. He was 83 years old at the time of passing. Let’s find out what was the actual reason behind his sudden passing and how did he die.

During his entire career, he served his best to the country and was always appreciated for his work by his colleagues. Since the news of his death was confirmed, several community members and known ones are paying tributes to him and given their deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time. The official Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board Facebook page confirmed his passing and wrote,” Former Dunedin city councilor and Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member Maurice Prendergast has died. He was 83″.

What Was Maurice Prendergast Cause Of Death?

The post continued,” Mr Prendergast was a city councilor for 18 years from 1989, which included a term as deputy mayor in 1995-1998. He was a Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member from 2013 until 2019, and was still involved at the age of 80″. In his entire career, he dedicated his entire life to local politics and served as a counselor for 18 years from 1989 that also includes one term as a deputy mayor. He retired at the age of 80 after serving on the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board.

He had a long political career and he began his career in 1989 after being elected to the Dunedin City Council on a platform of supporting economic growth and developing infrastructure such as roads and public transport systems. Along with this, he also worked with other councilors such as Peter Chin and Dave Cull. Because of his service, he earned a huge respect and love from the residents of the county.

Maurice Prendergast took his last breath on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to the sources, the cause of his death has been confirmed yet. Maybe, the former councilor died following his age-related issues. Still, neither officials nor his family members announce the funeral and obituary updates yet. Keep in touch with us to know more.