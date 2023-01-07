What Was Michael Snow Cause of Death? Canadian Artist Michael Snow Passed Away At 94

One of the most talented and greatest Canadian painters and photographers, Michael Snow sadly passed away at the age of 94. It is sad to hear that the beloved artist has gone from this world. Being a part of various artist industries, Michael Snow had also worked in a range of media including film, photography, and music as well. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his loved ones are paying tribute to him on social media. Well, Wavelength and La Region Centrate was the best-known films of Michael Snow. We are going to share some more details related to his passing. Keep reading this article.

Well, Michael Snow was known for making the kind of grueling difficult films and Wavelength was one of them. Along with this, his loved ones are also trying to know what was the reason behind his passing so, let us tell you that Pneumonia was the cause of his death and it was confirmed by his loving wife, Peggy Gale. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many of his fans took to Twitter to pay condolence and tributes. A Twitter page of Film at Lincoln Center wrote,” There is really not that much improvisation in my films. There is an acceptance of a chance. RIP Michael Snow (1928-2023).

Who Was Michael Snow?

Born as Michael James Snow in Toronto and studied at Ontario College of Art. Well, the artist also held his first solo exhibition in 1957, and in the early 60s, he moved to New York with his wife, Joyce Wieland, where they stayed for nearly a decade. Later, the artist started to gain creative ideas and work over his profession and gained recognition. With this, he returned to Canada in the early of 1970s and defined himself as a visual artist, a filmmaker, and a musician.

Along with this, his profession started to appear as exhibitions across Europe, North America, and South America. The notable artist was also known as an Installation artist, filmmaker, and painter in the entire world. If we talk about his achievements so, the artist was honored with Officer, Order of Canada, Companion, Order of Canada, Governor General’s Award in Visual and Media Arts, Honorary Doctorate, Universite de Paris I Pantheon-Sorbonne and more. Today, we lost a great artist and filmmaker. Michael Snow will be always remembered as a multi-talented artist.